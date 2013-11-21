Schaueble says EU bank resolution deal to be reached by Christmas

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Union will agree on a single euro zone mechanism to restructure or wind down weak banks by Christmas, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

Schaeuble also said in a speech in Berlin that the mechanism needs to be set up on the basis of existing treaties.

The resolution fund is due to be financed by a planned levy on banks over 10 years until 2025. Time is running out for finance ministers to strike a deal by their self-imposed year-end deadline, otherwise the 2015 start date will be in doubt. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)