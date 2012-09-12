FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany sees ESM coming into force within weeks
September 12, 2012

Germany sees ESM coming into force within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany will move quickly to ratify Europe’s new rescue fund and it should be able to come into force within weeks, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Germany’s Constitutional Court rejected a series of legal complaints designed to stop the launch of the 700-billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), but insisted that parliament have a veto right over any future decision to increase the size of the fund.

Schaeuble said in a statement that the government would swiftly implement the court’s ruling.

“The ESM will then be operational within a few weeks,” he said.

