EU takes Germany to court over airport security controls

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission is taking Germany to the European Court of Justice for failing to adequately monitor security measures at some German airports, the European Union’s executive body said on Thursday.

“Inspections by the Commission have shown that Germany does not comply with the minimum frequency and the scope of controls required under EU legislation,” it said in a statement.

The Commission said such controls were necessary to quickly detect and correct potential failures in airport security measures and to make sure that airports and airlines met common EU standards.

The Commission also said, however, that the move did “by no means” imply that German airport security was inadequate. “The Commission’s concerns relate to the way Germany exercises the controls required under EU legislation”, it said.

A spokeswoman at the interior ministry in Berlin said the accusations were related to security measures at German airports in 2012.

“We have already changed procedures and we thought the issue was solved,” the spokeswoman said, adding that the ministry had to look more closely at the Commission’s complaints before it could comment any further. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Markus Wacket; Editing by Larry King)