FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Berlin wants bank resolution mechanism open to all of EU
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Berlin wants bank resolution mechanism open to all of EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Europe’s resolution mechanism for failing banks should be open to European Union countries outside the euro zone, Germany’s Finance Ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

“It is important for the German government that solutions are found not only to formally allow the participation of such member states, but also to do so at fair, comparable conditions,” the ministry said in a statement.

To recapitalise banks, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is currently able to provide loans only to euro zone governments, as in the case of Spain.

German newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday cited diplomatic sources in Brussels as saying finance ministers were considering creating a subsidiary of the ESM for bailing out EU banks both inside and outside the euro zone.

But the German finance ministry said the suggestion to create an ESM unit applying also to banks of non-euro zone EU states was “not constructive” and would require changes to the ESM Treaty.

Euro zone states have yet to reach an agreement on the key points of the common resolution mechanism. Only once agreement has been reached does it make sense to discuss advance and intermediate financing, the ministry said.

It suggested financing rescues via a network of national resolution funds at first and said once these had been exhausted, member states should contribute.

Germany has said it wants to reach a common position with its EU partners on a resolution mechanism to wind down failing banks by the end of this year and is working constructively to that end.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin; editing by Stephen Nisbet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.