Germany sees EU deal on CO2 limits for cars "positively"
November 28, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Germany sees EU deal on CO2 limits for cars "positively"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry said on Thursday it sees a new European Union compromise on stricter carbon dioxide emissions limits for cars “positively”.

The ministry said it was still examining whether proposed changes were sufficient, but a German government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he expected Berlin to back the compromise.

Germany’s insistance that an earlier deal on emissions be torn up, led to months of wrangling. The EU on Tuesday struck an outline agreement that delays 100 percent implementation of a limit for 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (CO2/km) for all new cars until 2021 from a previous deadline of 2020.

It also changes the rules on flexibility, giving more leeway to German luxury car manufacturers such as Daimler and BMW, whose emissions are higher than those of smaller, lighter automakers such as Fiat.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin

