3 months ago
Poland PM: cuts in EU aid would contradict EU rules
May 31, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 3 months ago

Poland PM: cuts in EU aid would contradict EU rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Proposals to stop certain European Union members from receiving the bloc's funds contradict the treaties governing the bloc, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

Germany's government has set out proposals to freeze access to EU funds for countries that fail to meet EU standards on the rule of law, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The seven-page document aims to guide Berlin's approach to upcoming Brussels negotiations on post-2020 changes to the system by which the EU supports development in its poorer members. [ID:

"Proposals to withhold structural funds for selected member states is simply contradictory to EU treaties," Szydlo told journalists, answering a question about the proposal.

The European Commission, the EU executive arm, has launched a probe into Szydlo's government's adherence to rule of law standards. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Lidia Kelly, editing by Justyna Pawlak)

