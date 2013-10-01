FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn calls for quick German coalition deal
October 1, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

EU's Rehn calls for quick German coalition deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - It is important for Europe that German parties agree quickly on a deal to set up a coalition government, the EU’s top economic official said on Tuesday.

“For any member state it is important that they can form coalition governments in good time and of course it matters for Europe that Germany will do so, so that we will have a fully political mandate in government in Germany,” Olli Rehn told reporters during a visit to Paris.

“At the same time we know that there is very strong continuity in German policy making and the German administration is very effective. So I don’t believe there would be any lack of position by Germany in the EU decision making.”

He also said that it was important to keep up the momentum on establishing a European banking union. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Eva Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

