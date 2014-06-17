FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German govt official says EU countries that reform should get support
June 17, 2014

German govt official says EU countries that reform should get support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - German State Secretary for Europe said on Tuesday that countries that implement structural reforms should be given support by their fellow EU countries.

“I want to make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure that countries that seriously implement reforms should get encouragment and support,” Michael Roth said at an event in the Italian parliament.

Italy takes on the rotating presidency of the European Union in July and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is pushing for greater flexibility in EU rules on fiscal deficits. (Reporting By James Mackenzie, writing by Gavin Jones)

