UK would struggle to get special trade deal post-Brexit - Schaeuble
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

UK would struggle to get special trade deal post-Brexit - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday it would be extremely difficult or even impossible for Britain to negotiate a “special deal” on trade with the European Union if it voted to leave the world’s largest trading bloc.

Britain will hold a referendum on June 23 on whether the country wants to remain part of the European Union.

Speaking about the possible options for trade deals after a so-called Brexit, Schaeuble said during an event in London: “It would be extremely hard or even impossible to negotiate a special deal in a post-Brexit atmosphere.” (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Geddie; editing by William Schomberg)

