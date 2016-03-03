UK would struggle to get special trade deal post-Brexit - Schaeuble

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday it would be extremely difficult or even impossible for Britain to negotiate a “special deal” on trade with the European Union if it voted to leave the world’s largest trading bloc.

Britain will hold a referendum on June 23 on whether the country wants to remain part of the European Union.

Speaking about the possible options for trade deals after a so-called Brexit, Schaeuble said during an event in London: “It would be extremely hard or even impossible to negotiate a special deal in a post-Brexit atmosphere.” (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Geddie; editing by William Schomberg)