FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU should find ways other than docking funds to ensure solidarity - Juncker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 3 months ago

EU should find ways other than docking funds to ensure solidarity - Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he was against a German proposal to link future EU funds to the condition that a member states sticks to the rule of law principles.

With the EU debating reform of the bloc after Britain leaves it, Germany's government has set out proposals to freeze access to EU funds for countries that fail to meet the EU's rule of law standards, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Asked during a Europe conference in Berlin if he backed the German proposal, Juncker said: "I'm of the opinion that one should not do that." He added the European Commission had other ways to make clear that solidarity was not a one-way street.

He also said that the most urgent task currently facing the EU was completing the jointly agreed capital market and banking union and that deepening euro zone cooperation should come later. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.