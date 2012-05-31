Merkel: "No taboos" in euro crisis but change takes time

STRALSUND, Germany, May 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Europe should be ready to consider all options in its drive to stem its sovereign debt crisis but refrained from commenting on calls for a banking union in the euro zone.

With the crisis now battering Spain, the European Commission said on Wednesday a vicious cycle of weak banks and heavily indebted states lending to each other must be broken and proposed a joint bank deposit guarantee system to prevent a bank run.

Merkel reiterated her view that member states should be ready to hand over more powers to the Commission, the EU’s executive arm, but made clear changes would take a long time.

“There are integration steps which will require treaty changes. We are not at that stage today but nevertheless there are no taboos (in our discussions),” Merkel said.

“I have always said we need more Europe and that means eventually giving more competences to the European Commission,” she told a news conference.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank also called for a joint fund to guarantee bank deposits to fight bank runs, keeping up the pressure on Merkel to drop her opposition to bolder measures ahead of a June 28-29 summit that could prove a turning point in the euro zone crisis.

Germany, the EU’s paymaster, has so far firmly resisted any collective European banking resolution and guarantee system or any use of bailout funds without a country having to submit to a politically humiliating EU/IMF austerity programme.

Merkel said Germany and other countries in Europe had systems in place to deal with troubled banks and suggested that the bloc could do a better job of reassuring markets of its ability to counter weakness in financial institutions.

She studiously avoided commenting on the Commission’s latest recommendations or on other ideas for overcoming the crisis such as euro bonds, also firmly opposed by Berlin.

“We have to think about how we move forward over the next five to ten-year horizon. And if we are constantly coming up with new taboos, it won’t work,” Merkel said.