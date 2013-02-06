FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro is not overvalued, says Germany
February 6, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Euro is not overvalued, says Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The euro is not overvalued at the moment if long-term trends are taken into account, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that long-term competitiveness could not be achieved via exchange rates.

“If you look at the historic context, the German government is of the view that the euro is not overvalued at the moment,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

The euro firmed to $1.3535 from around $1.3506 after Seibert’s comment.

French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that the euro zone should agree on a “medium-term” exchange rate for the euro and act on global markets to protect its interests.

