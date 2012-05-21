FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany remains opposed to euro bonds -govt spokesman
May 21, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Germany remains opposed to euro bonds -govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Germany remains opposed to the introduction of euro bonds to tackle the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“Euro bonds are not the tool to overcome the present crisis and our position has not changed,” the spokesman told a regular news conference.

France’s President Francois Hollande and some other euro zone leaders are expected to revive proposals for mutualised European debt or euro bonds at an informal EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

