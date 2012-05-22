FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says won't change stance on euro bonds
#Market News
May 22, 2012

Germany says won't change stance on euro bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany does not believe that jointly issued euro zone bonds offer a solution to the bloc’s debt crisis and will not change its stance despite calls from France and other countries to consider such a step, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

“That’s a firm conviction which will not change in June,” the official said at a German government briefing before an informal summit of EU leaders on Wednesday. A second summit will be held at the end of June.

The official, requesting anonymity, also said he saw no need for leaders to discuss a loosening of deficit goals for struggling euro zone countries like Greece or Spain, nor to explore new ways for recapitalise vulnerable banks at Wednesday’s meeting.

