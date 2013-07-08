Germany sees decision in early 2014 on last tranche of Eurofighters

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany and its European partners Spain, Italy and Britain, will probably decide in early 2014 whether to buy a last tranche of Eurofighter jets, a spokesman for the defence ministry said on Monday, after confirming the cost of the jets has risen.

Germany has so far received 101 jets, and expects to have 108 by the end of the year, from a total of 143 ordered jets. There are no contractual obligations for a final tranche.

“We are naturally speaking with our partners, but we haven’t taken a decision yet. During this year talks will continue, then I think by early next year we will be able to take a decision,” the spokesman said.

He added Germany needs about 140 of the Eurofighter jets to meet its own needs and commitments to NATO partners.