FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany sees decision in early 2014 on last tranche of Eurofighters
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Germany sees decision in early 2014 on last tranche of Eurofighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany and its European partners Spain, Italy and Britain, will probably decide in early 2014 whether to buy a last tranche of Eurofighter jets, a spokesman for the defence ministry said on Monday, after confirming the cost of the jets has risen.

Germany has so far received 101 jets, and expects to have 108 by the end of the year, from a total of 143 ordered jets. There are no contractual obligations for a final tranche.

“We are naturally speaking with our partners, but we haven’t taken a decision yet. During this year talks will continue, then I think by early next year we will be able to take a decision,” the spokesman said.

He added Germany needs about 140 of the Eurofighter jets to meet its own needs and commitments to NATO partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.