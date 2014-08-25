FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Germany will back Spain's De Guindos as Eurogroup head
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel says Germany will back Spain's De Guindos as Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Germany would back Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to head up the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

“Luis de Guindos has been an excellent economy minister in difficult times,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, at the end of a two-day visit.

Reporting by Anna Valderrama, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Andres Gonzalez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.