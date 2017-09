BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Certificate prices in Europe’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must rise in order for the system to be effective in fighting climate change, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the European Union to fight global warming by quickly reforming the ETS, and as part of that, reducing surplus CO2 certificates. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael Nienaber)