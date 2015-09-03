FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Migrant crisis could impact 'idea of Europe' -German labour minister
September 3, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

G20-Migrant crisis could impact 'idea of Europe' -German labour minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - There must be more fairness in the distribution of refugees within the European Union, and a failure to collectively handle the migrant crisis could affect the “idea of Europe”, Germany’s Labour and Social Affairs Minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the Turkish capital this week, Andrea Nahles rejected comments made earlier in Brussels by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the current crisis was a German problem.

“This is not only a German question... It would be far easier (to manage) if the pressure was not only on Sweden, Germany and Austria,” she added. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)

