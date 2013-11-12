FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

German parties back national referendums on major EU decisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany should be allowed to hold national referendums on major European policy decisions that involve transferring powers to Brussels or committing German money at EU level, coalition negotiators have proposed, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“The population should be asked directly on European policy decisions of special importance,” the document says.

“This would apply in particular when new member states are added, when important powers are to be transferred to Brussels, or when German finances are committed at EU level. For such decisions we want to pave the way for nationwide referendums.”

The document was put together by a working group on domestic policy led by Interior Minister Hans-Peter Dietrich of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and Thomas Oppermann, a senior member of the Social Democrats (SPD).

The proposal is to be presented on Wednesday to a larger group of politicians, led by Chancellor Angel Merkel, who are negotiating policy compromises with the aim of creating a ‘grand coalition’ government by Christmas.

