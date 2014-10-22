FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German official: France's budget won't be discussed at EU summit
October 22, 2014

German official: France's budget won't be discussed at EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - France’s budget will not be on the agenda at a summit of European Union leaders this week, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

“France won’t be discussed at the summit,” the official said when asked whether the French deficit would be talked about.

France sent its 2015 budget that breaches its deficit reduction commitments to the European Commission for review last week, hoping that Brussels will overlook the overshoot due to weak economic growth and inflation.

The official said decisions on European economic policy would not be made until December. The official did not expect any specific decisions at a summit of leaders of the 18-nation euro zone to be held on Friday in Brussels either. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin)

