German court confirms legality of euro zone bailout scheme
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

German court confirms legality of euro zone bailout scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Constitutional Court confirmed on Tuesday the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund, upholding a preliminary ruling from the height of the debt crisis in 2012 that gave an initial green light to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The court in Karlsruhe reiterated that the 700 billion euro ($975 billion) fund did not violate the rights of the Bundestag to decide on budgetary matters as long as the lower house of parliament had sufficient oversight powers over the ESM.

“Despite the liabilities assumed, the budgetary autonomy of the German Bundestag is sufficiently safeguarded,” said the court in a statement after its chief judge, Andreas Vosskuhle, read out the verdict.

