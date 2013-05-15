FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investment bottlenecks to ease very soon- economy minister
May 15, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

German investment bottlenecks to ease very soon- economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The German economy is improving and investment bottlenecks will ease very soon, the country’s economy minister told Reuters on Wednesday, after data showed Europe’s largest economy crept back into meager growth in the first quarter.

“The positive development of the economy will continue further. This is true for the current year, but especially for 2014,” Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said in an emailed interview. “There is all reason to be confident.”

Roesler added investments, which had weakened last year and which fell quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2013, would strengthen again “very soon” and would give the economy new momentum.

