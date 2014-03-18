German deputy fin min greets court ruling on ESM bailout fund

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s deputy finance minister welcomed a ruling on Tuesday by the Constitutional Court which upheld the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund, saying the decision backed up the government’s own arguments.

“I am very happy with the outcome because what the German government has put forward here has been reflected in the ruling and the Constitutional Court has confirmed (our views),” said Werner Gatzer, one of the finance ministry’s deputy ministers, after the ruling was read out in Karlsruhe.