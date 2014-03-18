FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says ESM ruling vindicates German gov't policies
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Schaeuble says ESM ruling vindicates German gov't policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday a ruling by the Constitutional Court upholding the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund showed that the government’s policies to stabilise the euro were right.

“The Constitutional Court has confirmed our course for securing the stability of the currency,” Schaeuble said in a statement.

“That strengthens credibility and creates confidence,” he said, adding that comprehensive rights enjoyed by the German Bundestag lower house served as a guarantee that decisions on the stability of the euro were democratically legitimate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.