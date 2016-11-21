Deutsche Boerse to create new market segment for startups

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Boerse said it planned to create a new market segment for small companies and startups, 14 years after the crash of the "Neuer Markt" tech market.

The new segment, which will replace the Entry Standard, is to be launched on March 1, 2017, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.

The new segment will help small companies connect with investors to meet their growing capital needs, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said.

"Financing growth is one of the core objectives of a stock exchange," he added. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)