German export prices see slowest growth in 2 years

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German export prices rose at the slowest rate in two years last month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday, a sign that the economic troubles of Germany’s key trading partners may be hitting demand for its high quality exports.

Export prices were up 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, down from February’s 2.0 percent increase, marking the lowest growth since February 2010.

“Demand is slowing and at the same time exporters are making an effort to squeeze their margins,” said Carsten Brzeski at ING Bank.

“There has been a trend since 2010 among German exporters that their margins look more squeezed compared to other euro zone countries,” the economist said.

On Monday, Germany’s Purchasing Managers’ Index shrank at the fastest pace since 2009, with sales to southern Europe proving particularly weak as concerns about a return of the debt troubles hit demand.

Trade with non-euro zone countries has supported the German economy, driving exports higher in February.

But key trading partners posted disappointing flash PMIs in March, including China, where the private sector contracted for the sixth month running, albeit at the slowest rate this year.

“We had two or three years during which German exporters could sell whatever they wanted, for whatever price they wanted,” Brzeski said.

“Now it looks like there’s going to be rough weather for German exporters with slowdown in demand from EU partners and Asia - it seems there was only strong demand from the U.S..”

Economists have set their hopes on private consumption as a supporting pillar of the Germany economy, although the GfK consumer confidence survey dipped slightly heading into May.

Germany’s export-driven economy recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis, but sagging exports and weak private consumption underpinned a period of economic contraction in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Economists now say this was a glitch and that Europe’s largest economy will remain stable in the first quarter before returning to growth from the second quarter onwards.

Germany’s eight leading economic institutes revised their growth forecasts for 2012 upwards slightly to 0.9 percent, while the government has stuck to its 2012 forecast of 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Catherine Evans)