German exports to Russia plummet 35 pct in Jan - stats office
March 24, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

German exports to Russia plummet 35 pct in Jan - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Exports of German goods to Russia plunged by 35.1 percent year-on-year in January, equivalent to almost one billion euros, according to data from the German statistics office seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The drastic drop in exports to 1.44 billion euros ($1.58 billion) from 2.2 billion a year earlier, was the biggest fall since Oct 2009 and suggests sanctions over the Ukraine stand-off and the weak rouble are having a bigger-than-expected impact.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce had forecast exports to Russia to fall by as much as 15 percent this year, after plummeting 20 percent in 2014.

$1 = 0.9112 euros Reporting by Renee Wagner; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber

