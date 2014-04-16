FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German luxury fashion house Strenesse files for insolvency
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 16, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

German luxury fashion house Strenesse files for insolvency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German luxury fashion company Strenesse, once known for dressing the German national soccer team at official events, has filed for insolvency, it said on Wednesday.

The family-owned company, which has been struggling with its finances but seemed back on a firmer footing in February when creditors agreed a new 12 million-euro ($16.6 million) bond, said it would seek to restructure itself under insolvency proceedings.

“We want to return Strenesse to profitability as soon as possible,” lawyer Michael Pluta, who will act as chief restructuring officer, said.

Strenesse, which is mainly active in German-speaking countries, Italy, the United States, Japan and eastern Europe, mainly designs women’s clothing. It employs around 360 people and has seen sales drop to around 50 million euros from over 100 million at their peak.

The German soccer team are now dressed by rival German fashion house Hugo Boss. ($1=0.7234 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.