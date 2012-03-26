FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says her coalition working despite FDP rout
March 26, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Merkel says her coalition working despite FDP rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her Christian Democrats (CDU) were still working well with their Free Democrat (FDP) partners in the federal government and she saw no need to call a national election before her second term finishes in 2013.

The CDU won a state election in the tiny state of Saarland on Sunday but the FDP - known as the Liberals - crashed out of the local assembly with just 1.2 percent of the vote, continuing a dismal run which has weakened Merkel’s government.

“We are working well together in Berlin. Of course coalitions by their nature have to hold discussions on certain themes ... but there is no comparison between what led to the collapse of the coalition in Saarland and the situation in Berlin. Our Conservative-Liberal coalition will continue to carry out its tasks,” she told a news conference.

