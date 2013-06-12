Germany seen setting up 8 bln euro flood relief fund

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany will set up an 8 billion euro relief fund for areas of the country hit by flooding over the last week which has forced thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes, sources in Germany’s centre-right coalition told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cost of the floods that have swept through southern and eastern Germany could reach 12 billion euros ($15.93 billion), of which insurers could cover up to 3 billion, according to the ratings agency Fitch.

The central government will share the cost equally with the states but would probably need a supplementary budget to finance its 4 billion-euros share, and might have to raise money on the capital markets, the sources said.

However, tax hikes will not be necessary, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose repeated trips to the worst-hit areas triggered a remark about a “rubber-boot competition” from her challenger for September’s election, Peer Steinbrueck, said on Thursday there would be “no upper limit” to state aid.

She said the cost could match the devastating floods of 2002, when a 7 billion-euro relief fund was dwarfed by total spending of 12 billion euros to clean up the damage. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin)