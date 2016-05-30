UPDATE 1-Audi resumes production at German plant after flooding

* Parts of Neckarsulm plant, supply roads still flooded

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi will resume production at its second-biggest plant on Monday after severe flooding in southwestern Germany brought assembly of its high-end luxury vehicles to a standstill in the first half of the day.

Parts of Audi’s factory in Neckarsulm near Stuttgart, where premium rival Mercedes-Benz is based, will resume production when the late shift starts at about 1230 GMT, a spokeswoman said.

Assembly of models such as the A8 saloon, R8 sports car and top-selling A4 saloon was halted this morning because some areas of the plant, where over 16,000 people work, were flooded after heavy rain overnight.

The spokeswoman declined to specify the production shortfall at the site, which builds about 1,300 cars a day.

The floods have caused no disruptions at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Untertuerkheim, a borough of Stuttgart, where about 18,000 people make engines, transmissions and axles, a spokesman said.

Audi is due to report first-quarter results on Wednesday after delaying publication because of Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal.

Four people have been killed in the floods and storms in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Neckarsulm is located. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach.; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Goodman)