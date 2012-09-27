FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's VK Muehlen to close flour mill, sees over capacity
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's VK Muehlen to close flour mill, sees over capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - VK Muehlen said on Thursday it plans to close its flour mill in Hameln in central Germany under an efficiency programme in the face of over capacity in the country.

The group has milling capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of grain annually and is Germany’s largest flour miller.

Production at the 180,000 tonne a year Hameln mill will be transferred to the company’s other German locations as part of an efficiency programme, the firm said in a statement on its website.

At a time of increasingly hard competition only the mills which can deliver high quality flour to customers at low cost will survive, said VK Muehlen CEO Christoph Kempkes in the statement.

The German flour market is suffering from overcapacity and destructive competition, he said.

This meant the number of milling locations must be consolidated and processing of flour contracts concentrated on fewer locations, he said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.