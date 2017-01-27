FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New foreign minister - transatlantic ties to remain core of German policy
January 27, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 7 months ago

New foreign minister - transatlantic ties to remain core of German policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany's new Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday that Europe, the country's transatlantic partnership with the United States, and multilateralism would remain core to the country's foreign policies.

In a speech to diplomats in Berlin after taking office from Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Gabriel also said populist movements were seizing on people's fears with promises of new nationalist priorities, but it would be "huge mistake" to move in that direction.

He said Germany should react with self-confidence to the political changes in the United States. He said he was looking forward to meeting the designated U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as soon as possible.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal

