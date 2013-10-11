FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German watchdog says can't rule out probes into forex rigging
October 11, 2013 / 4:58 PM / 4 years ago

German watchdog says can't rule out probes into forex rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German financial markets regulator BaFin said it saw no need so far to launch investigations into foreign exchange market manipulation but would not rule out doing so at a later stage.

“BaFin has been in contact with regulators abroad and is looking into the matter itself. So far there has been no need for special investigations. But investigations could follow,” a spokesman for the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities in Switzerland and Britain are looking into whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark foreign currency rates. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

