Germany wants 1 bln euro fund with France to support digital start-ups

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he wanted to jointly set up with France a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) fund to support start-ups in the digital economy.

"We must set ourselves ambitious goals," Gabriel said at a German-Franco conference on digitalisation. "Growth capital is still something that we are lacking."

Gabriel added that Europe should not take dogmatic positions on debt policy.