FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel urges quick decision on Greece, rejects "haircut"
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel urges quick decision on Greece, rejects "haircut"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European finance ministers to come up with a quick solution for Greece’s strained finances but rejected the idea that governments might accept losses on loans already given to Athens.

“I hope that the time is near when we can reach the solution that is needed,” Merkel said when asked about Greece at a joint news conference with French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

“Of course we did not talk about debt haircuts, you know our view and that has not changed, nor should it,” she said.

Ayrault added: ”The moment of decision regarding Greece is approaching and, like Germany, France hopes this decision comes as quickly as possible.

“The important thing is to do everything to keep Greece in the euro zone, there is a consensus on this essential point. If there were any any doubt or hesitation we could bear a very heavy respsonsibility,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.