Europe at risk of collapse; France, Germany must lead - French PM

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Europe is in danger of breaking apart and could fail, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said during a trip to the German capital on Thursday, adding that European projects needed a new basis with Germany and France showing strength.

At an event organsised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Valls also said France must continue its reforms, including lowering corporate tax, but added that it needed Germany to make efforts regarding investment.