9 months ago
Europe at risk of collapse; France, Germany must lead - French PM
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

Europe at risk of collapse; France, Germany must lead - French PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Europe is in danger of breaking apart and could fail, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said during a trip to the German capital on Thursday, adding that European projects needed a new basis with Germany and France showing strength.

At an event organsised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Valls also said France must continue its reforms, including lowering corporate tax, but added that it needed Germany to make efforts regarding investment.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

