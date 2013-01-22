FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Germany prepare plans for deeper economic union-Merkel
January 22, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

France, Germany prepare plans for deeper economic union-Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The leaders of France and Germany plan to put forward proposals in May for a deeper economic and monetary union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

“France and Germany together want, by May, to put forward proposals - in preparation for the June European Council - for the stabilisation and deepening of the economic and monetary union. It is about a deeper cooperation in economic policy with the goal of social security, employment, growth and financial stability,” Merkel told reporters.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown

