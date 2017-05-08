FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Merkel vows to help Macron tackle unemployment
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

Merkel vows to help Macron tackle unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on his "spectacular" election success, pledging to help France tackle unemployment and to work together with him to promote European stability.

"He carries the hopes of millions of French people, and of many people in Germany and the whole of Europe," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Monday. "He ran a courageous pro-European campaign, stands for openness to the world and is committed decisively to a social market economy."

Franco-German cooperation was a "cornerstone" of German foreign policy, she said, but added that Germany did not need to change its economic course in response to Macron's election victory. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

