Germany's Merkel: no decisions made on proposed EADS/BAE merger

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said no decisions had been made on the proposed merger of EADS and BAE Systems during her discussions with French President Francois Hollande on Saturday.

“We didn’t make any decisions... it wasn’t expected that we would but Germany and France will stay in close contact on this issue,” she said.

“Of course we discussed what we still need to consider with regard to the EADS/BAE issue. We agreed that we will investigate the necessary issues intensively with the necessary care, and in agreement with the companies involved,” she said.

She added that they were aware of the deadlines.

Under British stock market rules, EADS and BAE have until Oct. 10 to announce whether they will go ahead.

Merkel was speaking at a news conference following a summit to mark the 50th anniversary of a historic speech by French leader General Charles de Gaulle.

Franco-German-Spanish group EADS is in $45 billion merger talks with Britain’s BAE Systems to forge the world’s largest aerospace and defence contractor.