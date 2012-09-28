FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany, France to push financial transactions tax in EU-document
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Germany, France to push financial transactions tax in EU-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany and France will present to the European Commission on Friday joint proposals for a financial transactions tax involving at least nine countries, a German finance ministry statement said.

The plan needs the support of a minimum nine EU member states under a process known as ‘enhanced cooperation’ to move ahead. Italy, Spain and Austria are among countries that have expressed support for such a tax in the past.

Germany had originally wanted a tax covering financial transactions across the whole 27-nation EU but this plan ran into strong opposition from Britain and some other countries.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.