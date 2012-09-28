Germany, France to push financial transactions tax in EU-document

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany and France will present to the European Commission on Friday joint proposals for a financial transactions tax involving at least nine countries, a German finance ministry statement said.

The plan needs the support of a minimum nine EU member states under a process known as ‘enhanced cooperation’ to move ahead. Italy, Spain and Austria are among countries that have expressed support for such a tax in the past.

Germany had originally wanted a tax covering financial transactions across the whole 27-nation EU but this plan ran into strong opposition from Britain and some other countries.