8 months ago
Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 10:54 AM / 8 months ago

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would have to be extended because of a lack of progress in implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement.

"It will be necessary to extend the sanctions against Russia again - although we would have wished for better progress in the implementation of this process," Merkel told reporters before talks with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

