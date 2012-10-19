UPDATE 1-Merkel's FDP allies oppose extra fund regulation

(Adds detail, background, quotes)

By Matthias Sobolewski

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A German government party said on Friday it would oppose a ban on new open-ended real estate funds to protect consumers, saying the proposal by the finance ministry was too heavy-handed.

The liberal Free Democrats, (FDP) junior partners in Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, also oppose plans in a first draft law from the finance ministry to prevent insurers from investing in special real estate funds.

“It is not the job of politicians to protect private investors from transparent and controllable risks on the market,” Volker Wissing, a senior FDP lawmaker told Reuters in a telephone interview. “I see no reason to ban open-ended real-estate funds.”

The German government cannot push the draft law through Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament without the FDP’s support. Some politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats have also criticised the ministry’s plans.

Open-ended real estate funds have long been a favourite of German investors - both public funds open to all and those aimed at institutional investors such as pension funds and insurers.

But many of them suffered problems during the financial crisis, when large institutional investors parked large sums in the funds, only to suddenly withdraw the money later.

As Germany draws up new legislation in order to meet new EU guidelines on stricter fund management (AIFM), the Finance Ministry plans to go a step further than it needs to and ban new open-ended real estate funds, in order to protect consumers.

Wissing said the FDP would not consider adding extra legislation over and above the AIFM guidelines, and added it was engaged in “good discussions” with Merkel’s conservatives.

The lawmaker said politicians had an obligation to weigh consumer protection against investor freedom, but this had already been achieved with investor protection legislation due to take effect at the start of 2013. That law includes a minimum investment period of two years in open-ended real estate funds.

EU leaders agreed in November 2010 on the Directive on Alternative Investment Funds Managers (AIFM), which aims to bring hedge funds and private equity funds to heel, and gave states until July 2013 to implement the changes in national law.

Under Finance Ministry proposals insurers would also be prevented from paying into special funds which are only invested in a single project. Over the last decade the amount invested in such funds has risen four-fold to 34 billion euros.

Wissing warned against depriving the insurance industry of important investment opportunities at a time when returns are very low, particularly from sovereign bonds.

He also warned against saddling venture capital projects with further regulation.

“We don’t need less venture capital but rather more, in order to make the market economy more efficient,” he said. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Catherine Evans)