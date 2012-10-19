FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel coalition ally says not seeking to gold-plate AIFM fund rules
October 19, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Merkel coalition ally says not seeking to gold-plate AIFM fund rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A senior MP from Merkel’s Free Democrat (FDP) allies told Reuters on Friday a plan to ban new open-ended real estate funds went too far and he saw no reason to outlaw them, adding his party did not want to see extra legislation in excess of the AIFM rules.

“It is not the task of politicians to protect private investors from transparent and controllable risks on the market,” he said in a telephone interview.

The German Finance Ministry plans to outlaw open-ended real estate funds as it implements the AIFM EU guidelines. The German government cannot push the draft law through Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament without the FDP’s support. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)

