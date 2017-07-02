By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, July 2 With an eye on anti-globalisation
protests brewing in Hamburg before this week's G20 summit,
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday leaders will have to
focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth rather than
their own prosperity.
In her weekly podcast, the German chancellor said this
year's G20 summit will delve into issues championed by
protesters such as distribution of wealth and consumption of
resources - alongside related issues like climate change, free
markets, consumer protection and upholding social standards.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched against the
meeting in the rain in Hamburg on Sunday in a prelude to the
July 7-8 gathering, where 21,000 police from across Germany will
protect the meetings of the world's 20 largest economies.
"It's not only going to be about (economic) growth but
rather sustainable growth," Merkel said. "We've got to have a
'win-win' situation for everyone. The issues obviously revolve
around: how do we achieve inclusive or sustainable growth?"
Merkel, seeking a fourth term in a Sept. 24 election,
outlined the issues as: "What are we doing with our resources?
What are the rules for distribution of wealth? How many people
are taking part? And how many countries are able to profit from
that?"
Without mentioning the protests that have German security
officials worried about possible acts of sabotage this week in
the country's second-largest city, Merkel noted that these
non-traditional issues were forced onto the G20 agenda.
"If we simply try to carry on as we have in the past, the
worldwide developments will definitely not be sustainable and
inclusive," she said. "We need the climate protection agreement,
open markets and improved trade agreements in which consumer
protection, social and environmental standards are upheld."
In a speech to parliament last week, Merkel promised to
fight for free trade and press on with multilateral efforts to
combat climate change at the summit, challenging the "America
First" policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The G20 meeting follows a G7 summit in Sicily a month ago
that exposed deep divisions between other Western countries and
Trump on climate change, trade and migration. Trump later
announced he was pulling the United States out of a landmark
agreement to combat climate change reached in 2015 in Paris.
German authorities are bracing for trouble in Hamburg,
worried that the protests could turn violent as they did outside
a G8 summit in Genoa, Italy in 2001 when one person was shot
dead and hundreds injured.
The German Federal Crime Office warned that violent G20
opponents could carry out arson and sabotage at infrastructure
targets such as the Hamburg harbour and airport, newspaper Welt
am Sonntag said on Sunday.
"New and creative forms of attack have to be watched out
for," the report said. It added Hamburg police are bracing for
attempts by activists to disrupt electrical power in Hamburg.
Sunday's demonstration was organised by a group called
"Protest Wave G20", with 50,000 to 100,000 protesters expected
on an afternoon march through the city centre. Other
demonstrations this week are called "Welcome to Hell" and "G20
Not Welcome".
