U.S. policy position unclear ahead of G20 meeting -Canada official

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - There is a lot of uncertainty over what direction U.S. officials want to move in on issues such as trade and taxation policy ahead of the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers, a senior Canadian finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
These issues are likely to be discussed, along with currency policy, the official said, though he added it would be premature to speculate on how those discussions will proceed.
