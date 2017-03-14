FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. policy position unclear ahead of G20 meeting -Canada official
March 14, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. policy position unclear ahead of G20 meeting -Canada official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - There is a lot of uncertainty over what direction U.S. officials want to move in on issues such as trade and taxation policy ahead of the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers, a senior Canadian finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

These issues are likely to be discussed, along with currency policy, the official said, though he added it would be premature to speculate on how those discussions will proceed.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

