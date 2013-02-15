FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Finmin says exchange rates should reflect market
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

German Finmin says exchange rates should reflect market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday exchange rates should reflect market conditions and he believed the Group of 20 would take the same position on currency exchange rates as that already expressed by the Group of Seven.

He said he was not concerned about competitive devaluation because the G7, which includes Japan, had agreed ahead of the Moscow meeting that they opposed state intervention.

“We don’t want government intervention in exchange rates. We want market-orientated exchange rates, which of course develop constantly and thereby avoid too much volatility and at the moment we can say that is working,” Schaeuble told Germany’s Inforadio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.