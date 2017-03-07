FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
REFILE-German, U.S. finance ministers to meet in Berlin next week
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

REFILE-German, U.S. finance ministers to meet in Berlin next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from second par)

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he would meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin on Thursday next week to prepare for a broader G20 meeting in Baden-Baden.

Speaking to foreign press correspondents in Berlin, Schaeuble rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record-high current account surplus and criticism that the German government was exploiting a weaker euro to boost its exports.

"Nobody can claim that we are achieving these surpluses through manipulation," Schaeuble said, adding that the European Central Bank was in charge of the euro and that the central bank is independent.

He added Germany's current account surplus was a result of the high competitiveness of its companies. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.