REFILE-German, U.S. finance ministers to meet in Berlin next week

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he would meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin on Thursday next week to prepare for a broader G20 meeting in Baden-Baden.

Speaking to foreign press correspondents in Berlin, Schaeuble rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record-high current account surplus and criticism that the German government was exploiting a weaker euro to boost its exports.

"Nobody can claim that we are achieving these surpluses through manipulation," Schaeuble said, adding that the European Central Bank was in charge of the euro and that the central bank is independent.

