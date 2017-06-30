Serbian parliament endorses new cabinet
BELGRADE, June 29 Serbia's first female prime minister, who has set European Union membership as priority, won parliamentary support for her new cabinet on Thursday.
BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she voted against legalising gay marriage given her personal view that marriage should be between a man and a woman, but she hoped parliament's approval of the measure would lead to more social cohesion.
"For me, marriage in the Basic Law is marriage between a man and a woman and that is why I did not vote in favour of this bill today," she told reporters moments after the 393-266 vote in favour of an amendment that will legalise same-sex marriage.
"I hope that the vote today not only promotes respect between different opinions but also brings more social cohesion and peace," she added.
MADRID, June 29 Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.