FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.5 pct - Stats Office
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

German Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.5 pct - Stats Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product grew 0.5 in the first quarter on a bounceback in exports, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday, underscoring the strength of Europe’s largest economy and its potential vulnerability to euro zone turmoil.

The seasonally adjusted data, which confirmed an earlier flash estimate, showed exports gaining 1.7 percent in the first three months of 2012 after falling 1.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

Private consumption meanwhile rose 0.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.